Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 207,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $201.44 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

