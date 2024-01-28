Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $256.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

