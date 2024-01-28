Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

