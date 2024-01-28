Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

