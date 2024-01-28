Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

