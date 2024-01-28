Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,079 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $144.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

