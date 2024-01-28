Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,344 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in THOR Industries by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $113.60. 294,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,506. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.82.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

