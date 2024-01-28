Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,607,000 after buying an additional 208,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after buying an additional 380,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

