Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of O opened at $54.97 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

