Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,721 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

