Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.73% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $222.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.