Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 320,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 in the last three months. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.