Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after buying an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

PGR opened at $179.42 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.03.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

