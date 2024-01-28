Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

