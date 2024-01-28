Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

