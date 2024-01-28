Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ROP traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $549.68. 426,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $554.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

