Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,823 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after acquiring an additional 146,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. 1,499,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,604. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

