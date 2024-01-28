Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $243.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.