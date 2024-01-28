Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 1.64% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.