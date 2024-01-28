Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $371.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.50. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.