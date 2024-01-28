Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

