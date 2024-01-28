Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

