Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IT opened at $460.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.43.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.