Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

VYMI stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

