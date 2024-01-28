Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $377,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

