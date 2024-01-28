Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,691. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $70.10.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock worth $9,145,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

