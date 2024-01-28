Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,103 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE USB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

