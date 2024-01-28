Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 49,110 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956,937 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,274,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,839,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 464,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,803,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFEM opened at $24.29 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

