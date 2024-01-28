Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

