Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

