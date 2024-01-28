Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT opened at $460.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $471.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

