Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $613.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.14.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.