Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 11,295 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA opened at $438.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.06. The stock has a market cap of $411.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $440.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

