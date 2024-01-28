Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 15,661 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

