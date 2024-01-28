Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 20,794 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,794 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 347,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 78.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

