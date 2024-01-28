Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 208 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

