Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 21,481 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,481 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL traded up $7.25 on Friday, reaching $220.28. The stock had a trading volume of 924,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,251. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

