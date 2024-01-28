Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 21,881 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $252.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.86. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $265.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

