Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 21,881 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 42.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,579,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $252.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.86. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $265.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.