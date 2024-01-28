Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,246 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded down $87.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,196.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,104. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $978.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $617.35 and a 52-week high of $1,307.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.