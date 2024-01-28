Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 22,604 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $7,328,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Allegion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 76,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 510,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

