Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 227 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

ORLY traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,022.51. 268,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $970.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $948.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,039.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

