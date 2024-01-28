Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 251,017 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 251,017 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

