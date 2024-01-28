Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 25,398 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Shell by 37.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Shell by 90.3% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 87.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

