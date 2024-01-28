Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 45,071 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,071 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.15. 286,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

