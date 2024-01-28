Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,339 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth about $196,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $65,303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 7,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $450.15. The company had a trading volume of 157,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,430. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.89. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $472.10.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

