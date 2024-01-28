Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,742 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 23,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.83.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $641.36. 770,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $600.36 and a 200-day moving average of $544.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $649.47. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.