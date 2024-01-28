Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 7,666 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LCI Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.19. 133,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

