Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 8,305 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $197.29 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average of $188.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

