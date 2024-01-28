Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 87,307 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,307 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

